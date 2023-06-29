LETTER: I’m left longing for those first days of autumn

Roll on autumn . . . Image by Pepper Mint from Pixabay

It’s now here in abundance, and the usual agencies are issuing health and weather warnings. Hold on, it’s summer, it happens every year, and every year some grinning idiot on TV tells us about something that has been a regular occurrence since God’s dog was a pup.

The first few days were sheer bliss, no wrapping up like Nanook of the North, and the ladies can shed their ankle length coats and stride out in summer frocks.

Us blokes don the standard cargo shorts, short sleeve shirts and obligatory baseball cap and sandals (no socks) although I prefer a panama titfer.

Now several weeks into this blistering hot weather, and it’s become something of an ordeal.

It’s too bloomin’ hot and night time is a trial. Our mobile air conditioning unit has been on overtime duty, so what we save in central heating costs, is sucked up running the damn thing.

Now longing for the first days of autumn, and the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, I will await the more languid nights of tolerant, unbroken sleep, safe in the knowledge that I will not wake up in a muck sweat at 02.30hrs in the damn morning, and get up. Roll on Christmas!

Tony Levy, Wednesfield

