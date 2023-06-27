LETTER: Vietnam put in strict lockdown measures

The three towns also all voted to leave the EU as did Daniel Kawczynski’s Shropshire constituency. I mention Daniel because I believe I heard him on Politics Midlands praise the decision of Sweden for their less than robust lockdown rules.

Three main factors have driven Covid in the UK; erratic lockdown measures, population density and air pollution which weakens our immune systems.

Sweden has a population density of 25 per sq km and its air pollution is half that of the UK. Our population density is 281 per sq km.

Our best option would have been to learn from SARS-experienced Vietnam who put in strict lockdown and containment measures. They have had 43,000 Covid deaths in a population of 97 million despite their poor air quality and population density of 314 per sq. km.

Roger Watts, Walsall

