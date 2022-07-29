Notification Settings

Huge difference to home town

Readers' letters

My wife and I recently spent a day in Lichfield, we decided to take the bus instead of using the car, but when we arrived at Lichfield what a marked difference to our home town of Walsall.

Lichfield city centre could be pedestrianised
No litter anywhere, streets were spotless, hardly any empty shops and some wonderful buildings including the cathedral, no graffiti anywhere. It was a pleasure to spend the day around the cathedral and the lovely shops, and then we arrived back to Walsall! Dirty streets, litter everywhere, chewing gum ground into the pavements and general filth everywhere.

Walsall Council need to take an example from councils such as Lichfield, the council there should be congratulated for the way their city is maintained and looked after.

Councillors should take a look at the streets of Walsall and wonder what went wrong. The town centre is full of empty shops and it’s no wonder people don’t want to come here anymore and with the Games coming up you would have thought the council would have taken more pride in the area and cleaned the place up. Well done Lichfield City Council for a job well done. Walsall – take note!

Ian Hunter,

Willenhall

