LETTER: Sky is being spoiled by planes

Planes leave a trail in the sky

Every morning it is warm and sometimes sunny for a while and then it glazes over with a sort of streaky non-cloud appearance that just blankets the blue sky. It looks terrible, these people tell us chemtrails do not exist yet we see them with our own eyes one after another plane streaking the sky, burning fuel relentlessly.

Why don’t they tell us what they are trying to achieve instead of denying it is even happening and causing suspicion? Then maybe we would all understand and be at ease.

Have they nothing better to do? It looks horrible when you see the sky. It looks like this could be doing serious damage to the environment, not helping.