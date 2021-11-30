LETTER: Why is process now so difficult?

A negative lateral flow test.

Trying my best to act responsibly, I called at a chemist to obtain some lateral flow kits which I’ve done on a previous occasion with no problem at all.

Instead of being handed a rapid Covid-19 test kit, I was handed a leaflet explaining what hoops I had to jump through to obtain one.

These included; going online, scanning a QR code (whatever that means) or phoning 119. Why have the powers-that-be decided that now is the time to make getting these kits just that little bit more difficult?

John Davenport, West Midlands

Send us your letters for publication: