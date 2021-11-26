LETTER: No wonder we are struggling

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

I feel I must respond to your columnist Matt Maher’s report stating he thinks Dean Smith was harshly treated for being dismissed by Aston Villa.

I had a short letter published in your newspaper some 18 months ago about his signing of a striker named Wesley whom I said was not fit for purpose to play Premier League football. After a few games in, all of which he didn’t prove me wrong, after injury he was farmed out abroad on loan, where he still is. I could also name another four or five that were signed who have proved to be just as poor.

I have followed Aston Villa since I was at school, with my father taking me to the games in the early 60s, so I have been lucky enough to see great sides (the European Cup winners) and also poor ones, but I can honestly say with the exception of John McGinn, Villa have the worst midfield I have ever seen at this level. No wonder we are heading towards relegation. Dean Smith assembled the current team and continued to always have an excuse at the end of the game where we have been totally outplayed.

Sometimes, when players cannot perform in the Premiership, it is said “it is too much of a step up for them”, this I believe applies to the managers also and Dean Smith is a prime example.

Trevor James, Willenhall

