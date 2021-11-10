LETTER: Observing the actions of motorway drivers

M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire.

My wife and I have just returned from a short coach holiday to Scotland. My seat, near to the front, gave me a good view of the road in front.

Many times we were in tailbacks caused by two lorries driving side by side – the overtaking one not having sufficient power to overtake the one in the nearside lane, who for obvious reasons would not ease off to allow the overtake to take place.

But this isn’t the reason for my complaint. Car drivers with the “outside lane" clear were just holding position and not overtaking as they could easily do.

Should drivers with this attitude be allowed on the motorways in the first place?

Peter Cole, Kingswinford

Send us your letters for publication: