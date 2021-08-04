LETTER: Orange moon

Some weeks ago, there was a big “hoo har” about a “large orange moon”. What is the excuse for the moon on July 22?
As it rose in the sky, it was orange, and even as it rose up into the sky, it retained this hue. I looked out at 10.20, and although the moon was rising higher it still retained its colour. “Sand in the atmosphere?.” There was still an orange tinge in the sky the following morning.
Peter Cole, Kingswinford
