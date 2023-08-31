Couple who won £100k on EuroMillions to use money to fulfil dream of fostering children

Mark and Karleen Preece will use their £100,000 win to convert their garage into extra bedrooms so they can foster children.

Karleen and Mark Reece from Stourport-on-Severn, who have three children, will now embark on the fostering journey thanks to their lucky lottery ticket, which they bought from a Tesco Express in Kidderminster.

Kathleen, a 41-year-old teaching assistant, said: "I’ve always wanted to foster children. Mark and I discussed it many years ago and then we had our own.

"My three kids will be leaving home soon and I have too much love to give. I've always wanted to foster but never had the right circumstances. The win will allow me to do this."

The win is still sinking in for Karleen who admits she hasn’t always been positive about her husband buying EuroMillions tickets believing that they would never win.

Karleen said: "Every Friday Mark comes home from work with a EuroMillions ticket, and I always moan at him. We’ve won a few pounds over the years, but I’ve never seen myself as a lucky person.

"On the Friday of the win, Mark didn’t give me the tickets as usual because he was out that night and kept them in his wallet. We were out on the Saturday night too, so it was only on Sunday morning that I checked the tickets.

"Mark popped out for some milk and asked me to check the ticket. I scanned the first one and nothing. Then I scanned the second and it asked me to claim.

"I showed it to my daughter. I said it was a practical joke but she’s a maths teacher so was easily able to check the amount and check the numbers online.

"We called out the winning numbers to each other and the amount from the website. As the realisation of what this meant hit us we sat there in disbelief; we were winners.

"I decided to call the number on the back of the ticket and was talking to a lady from The National Lottery when Mark came home with the milk. I told him to shush as I was on the phone to The National Lottery.

"His jaw dropped. He looked at me in disbelief so I put the phone on speaker and the lady confirmed she was from The National Lottery, and we’d won £100,770.14."

Karleen and Mark, aged 42, have a daughter and two sons, who all sat in the kitchen and stared at each other.

There was no glass of something fizzy, Karleen is teetotal, and as Mark had brought back the milk, it was strong coffee all around before she called her sister to tell her the news.

Karleen said: "I then called my sister who was at my mum and dad’s. She came around straight away and we all just started to think about what had just happened. The day is a bit of a blur to be honest."

The couple are currently having an extension built to their house and wanted to renovate the garage into bedrooms so they could foster children, but sadly couldn’t afford it.

They are going to give their three children some money and then start the process to apply for planning permission for a garage conversion to then apply to become foster parents.

Karleen said: "We've always wanted to become foster parents however having enough space has always been an issue. Thanks to the win it’ll no longer be a problem. I’m so happy we can finally fulfil our dream."

For the teaching assistant, the win was a brilliant way to finish what was a challenging school summer holiday. At the start of the holiday, Karleen’s sister had to abandon her wedding on the island of Rhodes due to the forest fires. After two years of planning, the family only spent one day on the Mediterranean island before flying home.

Karleen said: "It’s been a tough few weeks and so the win has given us some sunshine after being in a very dark place. I will help her start planning her special day and the win will help that journey."

The couple have said they will continue in their jobs. Mark works at Wyre Forest Council as a site officer for their recycling vehicles depot and Karleen is a full-time teaching assistant.

Mark is a regular National Lottery player, always getting a Lucky Dip, and bought the winning EuroMillions ticket at the Tesco Express on Stourport Road in Kidderminster.