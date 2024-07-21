32 evocative photos of the Severn Valley Railway as its own-build station turns 40

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The vast majority of those journeys will have started and ended at Kidderminster Town station, which looks like an authentic station set on the Great Western Railway in the 1900s.

But what visitors may not know is that this isn't an original station at all.

Kidderminster Town was built by volunteers on the site of sidings that once made up the town's goods yard. Between 1970 and 1984, trains only ran between Bridgnorth and Bewdley, but once the British Sugar Corporation stopped using its siding in Kidderminster in early 1982, the SVR managed to buy the last 1.5 miles of track to reach the Worcestershire town.

Work started on the new station in early 1984, with the platform and track ready to accept the opening train on July 30 that year.

Station master Malcolm Broadhurst digging the first sod at Kidderminster Town in February 1983. Photo: Barrie Geens

Kidderminster Town under construction in March 1984. Photo: Barrie Geens

On opening day there wasn't much more, with passengers buying tickets from a temporary booking office in an old carriage.

The rest of the station was completed in phases over the next 22 years, with the buildings that now contain the shop, booking office, bar and restaurant, opening in 1986 and the glazed roof over the concourse not being completed until 2006.

View along the incomplete platform towards what is now the station building. Photo: Tony Bending

The new platform with a partially constructed trackbed. Photo: Tony Bending

Over the weekend of July 27/28, the SVR will celebrate 40 years of Kidderminster Town with flagship locomotive 4930 Hagley Hall recreating the 'Kidderminster Venturer' opening train it pulled back in 1984. The train will depart at 12.30pm on both days.