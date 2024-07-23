Car key burglar locked up after targeting Kidderminster address and stealing Mercedes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daen Stevenson, 23, of Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary at Worcester Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of the offence.

Stevenson was further sentenced to nine months for theft of motor vehicle and two months for driving while disqualified, with both terms to run concurrently.

He was also banned from driving for 21 months.

Stevenson burgled a property in Ludlow Road on October 25, 2023.

During the burglary, he stole the keys to a Mercedes car before stealing the car off the driveway.

Detective Constable Rob Freer, of North Worcestershire LPA’s Proactive CID team, said: “We are pleased to get this good result from court which puts another car key burglar behind bars, as part of Op Enzyme.

“Acquisitive crimes such as motor vehicle theft not only affect the victim but also have a wider impact on the rest of society, as it pushes up insurance premiums and costs to the consumer.

“Such thefts are sometimes linked to organised crime gangs who often prey on vulnerable people and whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.”