Man arrested after four-vehicle smash near Kidderminster leaves major road shut in both directions

The collision happened on the A448 Bromsgrove Road between Kidderminster and Bromsgrove resulting in the closure of the carriageway between Chaddesley Corbett and Mustow Green at about 8am today.

The emergency services were at the scene shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 8am this morning with a report of a collision on the A448 Bromsgrove Road near Chaddesley Corbett. Officers attended the incident to find four vehicles involved.

"Thankfully, nobody sustained serious injuries.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs."

West Mercia Police posted on social media network X: "@WMerciaPolice, road closed. We are currently on scene of a road traffic accident on the #A448, #BromsgroveRoad, #Winterfold, #ChaddesleyCorbett.

"Please seek alternative routes, avoiding this area. Updates to follow."