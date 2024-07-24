Number of regional XL bully attacks revealed in police statistics
Police in West Mercia were called out to 50 reports of attacks by XL bully dogs in the first half of the year.
Published
In 22 of those attacks, either a person or an assistance dog was injured.
A further 12 incidents related to breeds covered by the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 being out of control in a public place, but where no-one was injured.
There were also 15 other incidents in which dogs were “dangerously out of control” but there were no injuries.
There was one report of “allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a muzzle or a lead”.