Number of regional XL bully attacks revealed in police statistics

In 22 of those attacks, either a person or an assistance dog was injured.

A further 12 incidents related to breeds covered by the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 being out of control in a public place, but where no-one was injured.

There were also 15 other incidents in which dogs were “dangerously out of control” but there were no injuries.

There was one report of “allowing a fighting dog to be in a public place without a muzzle or a lead”.