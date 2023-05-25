Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Downing Street

Downing Street incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street.

The car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images on social media showed the silver car surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The force added that no-one has been hurt.

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (Ben Hatton/PA)

In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Footage of the incident broadcast by the BBC appears to show the car slowing down before it hits the gate.

The scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (@TorbsTalks/PA)

Large sections of Whitehall have been closed to the public and vehicles following the incident, with pedestrians being turned away from the main thoroughfare around Downing Street in central London.

There is a significant police presence in the area.

There are cordons around Whitehall with police officers blocking access to the street from outside the Ministry of Defence.