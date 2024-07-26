'Handguns, shotguns and air weapons' Firearms seized in Dudley thanks to Operation Target

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Releasing a statement today, it said officers in Dudley had recovered a cache of firearms during a pair of warrants in the town.

They took place in Quarry Bank and, and cops uncovered a number of firearms including handguns, shotguns and air weapons this morning, July 26.

Officers from the Dudley Priorities team, as well as the force's Major Crime Team, carried out the warrants and also found ammunition during their searches.

Enquiries are now ongoing to examine the weapons fully and a man in his 40s is in custody while our investigation continues.

Image: West Midlands Police

It went on to say that it is 'continuing to take action against serious and organised crime' including the use of firearms, as part of 'Operation Target'.

The operation is an intensive campaign against this type of offending, taking weapons off the streets and protecting the public from the people who would carry them.

And its not just taking place in Dudley, but the wider West Midlands region with for WMP working alongside other forces and their Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) to prevent organised crime and bring offenders to justice.

Image: West Midlands Police

It also works closely with their partners, and in line with the Home Office and National Crime Agency (NCA), with an aim to reduce the risks and threats from organised crime.

It finished with an appeal to the public, stating that 'nobody' knows their neighbourhoods, towns and cities better than its residents, and while they do 'everything' in their power to protect the region from serious and organised crime, they also need support from the public.

