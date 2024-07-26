Wolverhampton man charged in connection to people smuggling ring

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers arrested Ramal Briem as part of an investigation into an organised people smuggling ring suspected of operating in the UK.

The 31-year-old was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration at a property in Crawford Road, near Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, on Thursday.

He is alleged to have been involved in a smuggling event in March 2024 which saw six people transported to Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire in the back of a lorry.

Investigators are also linking him to an organised crime group involved in small boat crossings, four suspected members of which were arrested by in April.

Three were later charged, while a fourth is undergoing extradition proceedings as he is wanted in France.

Briem was later charged with facilitation offences and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

NCA senior investigating officer Saju Sasikumar said: "This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into organised immigration crime.

“People smugglers operate for profit without concern for the safety of those they transport, whether that be in the backs of lorries or in small boats.

“This is why dismantling and disrupting the networks involved remains a priority for the NCA.”