Jailed: Wolverhampton man who strangled ex-girlfriend and threatened to blow up school where she worked

Carl Ellitts, 51, made his former girlfriend's life a misery for several months last year after she ended the relationship accusing her of being unfaithful, attacking her in the street and invading her home and strangling her.

He also rang her hundreds of times a day calling her names and leaving vicious voicemails which he can be heard threatening to 'scar her for life'. He also besieged her on Facebook repeatedly slandering her and writing abusive messages.

Ellitts, from Perry Avenue, Low Hill, also chased her into a Wolverhampton pub and screamed and shouted at her. Ellitts, who wore a Manchester United top in the dock, was arrested several times and eventually taken off the streets last December.