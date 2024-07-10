Express & Star
Closed Wolverhampton tram station has not been forgotten, says chief

No date has been set for the re-opening of a Wolverhampton tram terminus which has been closed for months.

By Gurdip Thandi
Published
St George's tram stop

Now public transport bosses have reassured passengers that St George's stop in Bilston Street has not been forgotten and the work is in hand.

Wolverhampton councillor Carol Hyatt told the West Midlands Combined Authority’s transport delivery overview and scrutiny committee there were outstanding issues with Metro stations in the city centre.