Closed Wolverhampton tram station has not been forgotten, says chief
No date has been set for the re-opening of a Wolverhampton tram terminus which has been closed for months.
Published
Now public transport bosses have reassured passengers that St George's stop in Bilston Street has not been forgotten and the work is in hand.
Wolverhampton councillor Carol Hyatt told the West Midlands Combined Authority’s transport delivery overview and scrutiny committee there were outstanding issues with Metro stations in the city centre.