Roadside tributes left for victim of Dudley road collision as police investigations continue

Tributes have been left for the victim of a road collision in Dudley after a car collided with a tree and three men were arrested.

Flowers, a mobile phone and two bottles of drink have been placed on a tree at the side of Dixons Green Lane.

Tributes left at the scene on Dixons Green Road, Dudley, where a 21-year-old man was killed in an RTA

Red roses and the drink bottles have been pictured at the fatal scene which left neighbours shocked on Saturday morning.

It is the site of a tragic road collision in which a passenger in a car died and the driver suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested before he was sent to hospital. Two other men aged in their 20s in a separate car were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In their latest update WMP told the Express and Star: “Our investigation is ongoing and the two men in custody yesterday have been bailed. One man remains in hospital.”

West Midlands Fire Service also attended the incident after they were alerted at around 2am.

Police inquiries are continuing. If you can help please contact police via 101 or live chat on the West Midlands Police website or email the Serious Collison Investigation Unit via email at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 369 of 19 October.