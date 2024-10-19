Passenger dies in Dudley road collision and driver arrested, police update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A passenger has died in a road traffic collision in Dudley this morning (Saturday, October 19) and a driver of a car has been arrested along with two others in another car believed to be connected to the crash.

The two arrested in the other car were detained on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Dixons Green Road shortly after 2am after a car collided with a tree.

West Midlands Fire Service also attended and issued an alert at around 7am for people to avoid the area.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 19/10/24 .Scene of an RTC on Dixons Green Road, Dudley..

Police have reported that the driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was arrested before being taken to hospital.

The passenger of the car died at the scene.

Police said that a second car, believed to have been involved in the events leading to the collision, was later stopped and two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for WMP said: “They remain in custody while our enquiries continue, with officers remaining at the scene throughout this morning.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the time being.

“We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area this morning and may have dashcam footage of what happened.

“Get in touch with us via 101 or Live Chat, or contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at: sciu@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 369 of 19 October.”