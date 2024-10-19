Major train disruption between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury- here's the latest rail travel advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The line, which has succumbed to flooding and the theft of signalling cable previously, has now been hit by a signalling fault in the Telford area. They have not been more specific than that.

Network Rail say they are working on it but it has meant huge problems for the two service operators Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains.

They say that there will no West Midlands Railway services and a limited TfW service between services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury this morning.

A spokesperson for Network rail in Birmingham said: "There is a signalling issue in Telford that we are working to resolve.

"We’re so sorry for the disruption to your journeys. Rail replacement is available."

TfW says that there are cancellations to services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International the line is blocke," they say. "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

They add that Network Rail is dealing with a total loss of signalling in the Wellington area affecting both up and down lines.

"Whilst emergency works are carried out all train services between Birmingham International and Wolverhampton are currently cancelled."

West Midlands Railway says that train services may be cancelled and that disruption is expected until the end of today.