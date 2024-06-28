Major road in Staffordshire closed for emergency repairs after 'defect' found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways reported shortly after 2pm on Friday that the A5 was shut between M6 Toll and A4601 near Cannock.

The agency said the closure was "due to an infrastructure defect".

In a statement on social media, it said: "Emergency repairs will be carried out by Severn Trent."

Severn Trent has been approached for comment.