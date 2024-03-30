Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Metro passengers are facing disruption with no trams running between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village until after Tuesday, April 9, except for one day, due to works to reconstruct Dudley Street bridge.

Once completed the bridge will be able to carry full highway traffic and the existing 18-tonne weight limit on the bridge will be able to be removed.

It comes as work is under way to connect the existing Metro network with the new Brierley Hill line.

Work started on Tuesday, March 26

Dudley Street is also dug up

The work on the bridge, which is near Dudley Street Guns Village station, by Sandwell Council started last Tuesday.

It will effectively cut the line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham in half as services will only operate between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street, with no services running from Wednesbury to Edgbaston Village.

The bridge is being strengthened so it can carry heavier vehicles

The work will end an 18-tonne weight limit on the bridge

Trams are running every 10 minutes between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street, except for April 2, when services will terminate at Wednesbury Parkway instead.

West Midlands Metro has confirmed that Metro tickets and passes will be valid on alternative transport options.

The bridge is next to Dudley Street Guns Village station

Work on the Dudley Street bridge means trams are unable to travel beyond Wednesbury Great Western Street

Further closures will follow after 8pm between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village over certain periods to allow for completion of the work.

Work is set to last until April 9

These closures will take place on Thursday, April 11, then between Sunday, April 14 and Thursday, April 18, between Sunday, April 21 and Thursday, April 25, between Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2, between Monday, May 6 and Thursday, May 9 and between Sunday, May 12 and Thursday, May 16.