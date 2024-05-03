Bank Holiday getaway: Best times to travel with millions set to hit the road this weekend

More than 16 million motors are set to hit the road across the period as drivers kick off their bank holiday plans - prompting experts to keep them in-the-know of the best times to travel this weekend.

The warning comes from motor firm the RAC and transport analytics specialists INRIX, who claim that traffic will reach 'well above' pre-Covid levels.

In a study run by the companies it has been suggested that traffic is building immediately from today and will peak on Saturday, when 3.3 million journeys could be made.

Figures will remain high across Sunday and Monday with well over 2 million trips planned on each day, and a further 5.6 million trips by drivers who are still unsure of where to spend their much-needed extended weekend.

Luckily some helpful details have been afforded to the public as INRIX suggested the best times to hit the road and avoid the rush.

On the RAC site, the advice reads: "Transport experts INRIX advise drivers to avoid setting off between 11am and 6pm on Friday, 9am and 2pm on Saturday, and 10am and 3pm on both the Sunday and Monday.

"Throughout the weekend, the best times to travel will be before 9am and after 5pm while Friday, May 3, will be the worst day for hold-ups, with delays on major routes expected to take 13 per cent longer than usual."