More flew from Birmingham Airport in April

The April figure of 989,209 was 15 per cent up on the same month in 2023.

The airport welcomed 3,402 flights in the month with 3,374 departures.

Freight traffic at the airport increased 172 per cent on April 2023.

The first Jet2.com flight to Tivat from Birmingham Airport took off today

It is the start of the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator Jet2holidays giving people a taste of Montenegro by operating up to two weekly services on Mondays and Thursdays until October 31.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are also expanding their programme later this month from Birmingham Airport with the inaugural flight to Bergen departing on May 9 and the first flight to the Greek island of Lesvos on May 26, marking the start of theweekly Sunday services until October 6.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be waving off our first flight to Tivat from Birmingham Airport and look forward to seeing our inaugural flights to Bergen and Lesvos take off from the airport base later this month too. The addition of these stunning holiday destinations has proven to be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel on a getaway."

Tom Screen, aviation director of Birmingham Airport said: “The summer season from Birmingham Airport is looking superb with the addition of these three new routes."