Rail passengers facing disruption between Bromsgrove and Birmingham due to flooding on tracks

Rail passengers are facing disruption this morning as a result of the water on the tracks.

West Midlands Railway has advised that a rail replacement bus service is being offered to customers between Longbridge and Droitwich Spa through Bromsgrove until further notice.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, the rail service said: "Flooding on the railway between Bromsgrove and Birmingham New Street.

"Due to flooding between Bromsgrove and Birmingham New Street train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."

