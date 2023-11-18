New pedestrian crossing joy for residents near busy Dudley road after years of campaigning

Castle and Priory councillor Keiran Casey helped residents who for years have complained about the lack of a crossing point between Aldi and the Dudley Canal Trust.

The busy Dudley road is used by residents crossing over from The Foxyards Estate to get to Aldi, the Priory Community Centre and wider Priory estate.

The new crossing is by the junction with Woodcroft Avenue, adjacent to the ramp leading up to Bradfield Way, giving residents a safe crossing point to get over the busy Birmingham New Road.

The crossing will help people get from the The Foxyards Estate to Aldi, the Priory Community Centre and wider Priory estate

Councillor Casey, Labour's shadow cabinet member for highways and public realm on Dudley Council, said: "It’s fantastic that by working together, we’ve been able to get a new crossing delivered on this busy stretch of the Birmingham New Road.

“I know how concerned residents have been about road safety, and whilst the average speed cameras that we also campaigned and secured on this stretch have slowed traffic down, there was still no crossing point.

“Therefore, alongside my colleagues Councillors Karl Denning and Margaret Aston, we’ve been lobbying the council for a new crossing and it’s great that our campaign has now paid off and work has started on the crossing, so I have no doubt this will make a massive difference.”

The new crossing is by the junction with Woodcroft Avenue

Dudley resident Mr Gordon Laird is delighted he will be able to cross the dual carriageway safely now.

He said: “I’ve been working on this campaign for a number of years now with Keiran given the concerns we have with crossing the road safely at this location.

Campaigners celebrate the new crossing

“There have been countless times when I’ve seen people struggling to get over the road, particularly moms with prams that have been stuck in the middle of the road when trying to get over, with wagons and cars flying by, which is just not safe at all.

“I’m really grateful to Keiran for securing this as our local councillor, he’s been relentless in pushing the council to get something done, and it’s now paid off.”