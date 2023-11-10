Express & Star
Full list of Remembrance Day road closures across region this weekend

Communities across the region will this weekend gather to remember those who lost their lives for their country.

By Lauren Hill
Parades and services will take place on Sunday

Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Wolverhampton will mark Remembrance Sunday with a service at the Cenotaph in St Peter's Square, following a full parade of military and community groups through the city centre.

Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.

Councillor Bill Gavan, Mayor of Sandwell, said: "Remembrance Sunday is a time to honour the men and women who have sacrificed their lives and remember all our armed forces and their families. I hope many people are able to attend one of the seven services taking place in Sandwell.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come together this year to organise Sandwell's Remembrance parades and services. The day would not be possible without the dedication and support from the Royal British Legion, all our wonderful volunteers and our residents."

Here are all of the road closures taking place across the region.

Wolverhampton

Bilston

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 9.30am and 12.30pm:

• Church Street

• Walsall Street

• Hall Street

• Bow Street at junction with A41 up to Methodist Church

• A41 from Oxford Street Island to the junction of Walsall Street and Mount Pleasant

Wolverhampton:

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 8.30am and 11am:

• Wulfruna Street

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 10.50am:

• Princes Square closed 10:30am – 10:50am

• Lichfield Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am

• Exchange Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am

Dudley

There will be no waiting on Priory Road, and parking places will be suspended from 00.01am until 1pm on Sunday, November 12.

Priory Street will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, from the junction of Priory Road to the junction of Stone Street.

Traffic will be diverted via: New Street, Tower Street, The Broadway, Ednam Road, St James's Road, Trinity Road, Wolverhampton Street, The Inhedge, Stafford Street, High Street, Stone Street.

  • High Street from Stafford Street to Stone Street

  • Vicar Street from King Street to High Street

  • Union Street from King Street to High Street

  • Wolverhampton Street from High Street to Parsons Street

  • Parsons Street from Wolverhampton Street to St James’s Road

  • Priory Street from Priory Road to Wolverhampton

  • Stone Street from High Street to Priory Street

  • Tower Street from New Street to The Broadway

  • Ednam Road from St James’s Road to The Broadway

  • New Street from Tower Street to Fisher Street

  • Priory Road from The Broadway to New Street

  • Dudley Market Place from Stone Street to New Street

  • St James’s Road from Trinity Street to Priory Street

  • High Street from Stafford Street to Stone Street

Brierley Hill

Church Hill and Seagars Lane, Brierley Hill will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10.15am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

  • Church Street to Seagars Lane

  • Seagars Lane From Church Hill to Bell Street

There are no diversions in place.

Cradley

Colley Lane, Cradley will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

  • The junction of Park Lane to the junction of Butchers Lane

Traffic will be diverted via: Colley Gate, Furlong Lane, Butchers Lane.

Wordsley

High Street, Wordlsey will be closed to traffic from 10.50am until 11.05pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

  • New Street to Church Road

All traffic will be diverted via New Street, Manor Road, Church Road.

Halesowen

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

  • Hagley Road from Summer Hill to Queensway

  • Queensway from High Street to Hagley Road

  • High Street from Stourbridge Road to Queens Way

  • Stourbridge Road from Hales Lane to High Street

The roads will be reopened once the parade has passed by.

Kingswinford

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

  • Hagley Road from Summer Hill to Queensway

  • Queensway from High Street to Hagley Road

  • High Street from Stourbridge Road to Queens Way

  • Stourbridge Road from Hales Lane to High Street

Lower Gornal

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

  • Ruiton Street from Royal British Legion Club to Summer Lane

  • Summer Lane from Ruiton Street to Abbey Street

  • Abbey Street from Summer Lane to Zoar Street

  • Zoar Street from Abbey Street to Temple Street

  • Temple Street from Zoar Street to Humphrey Street

  • Humphrey Street from Temple Street to Lake Street

  • Lake Street from Temple Street to Ruiton Street

Lye

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11am on Sunday, November 12.

  • High Street from Chapel Street to Pedmore Road

  • Jackson Street from High Street to Lye By Pass

  • Clinic Drive from High Street to Lye By Pass

  • Mitre Road-High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac

  • Church Road- High Street to the end of the Cul-de-sac

Netherton

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

  • Northfield Road from Halesowen Road to Crossley Street

  • Crossley Street from Northfield Road to Halesowen Road

  • Halesowen Road from Crossley Street to Church Road

  • Church Road from Halesowen Road to Hill Street

Roads to be closed (after 11am)

  • Hill Street from Church Road to Simms Lane

  • Simms Lane from Hill Street to St Andrews Street

  • St Andrews Street from Simms Lane to Church Road

  • Castleton Street from Church Road to Halesowen Road

  • Halesowen Road from Church Road to Northfield Road

Stourbridge

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 11.30am until 12.15pm on Saturday, November 11.

  • Canal Street, Amblecote, from High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac.

  • High Street, Amblecote from Mill Race Lane to St John's Road.

  • St John's Road, Amblecote from High Street to Mill Race Lane.

  • Bath Road, Amblecote from Enville Street to High Street.

The roads below will be subject to a prohibition of waiting and loading from 00.01am until 1.15pm on Saturday, November 11.

  • High Street, Stourbridge from the junction of St John’s Road to the junction of Market Street

  • Market Street, Stourbridge from the junction of High Street to the junction of Bell Street

  • The purpose of the restrictions is to safely hold a Military vehicle parade.

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12

  • Swinford Road from Marlborough Drive to Love Lane

  • Love Lane from Swinford Road to Stanley Road

  • Stanley Road from Love Lane to the entrance of the Swinford common car park

  • There is no diversion route for this closure, the roads will reopen once the parade has safely passed.

Wall Heath

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

  • Enville Road from High Street to Blaze Park

  • Dudley Road from High Street to Grove Park

  • High Street from New Street to Maidensbridge Road

Coseley

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.

  • Vicarage Road from New Birmingham Road to Green Street

  • Green Street from Vicarage Road to Bayer Street

  • Bayer Street from Green Street to Bridge Street

  • Bridge Street from Bayer Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street from Bayer Street to Wallbrook Street

  • Wallbrook Street from Broad Street to Peartree Lane

  • Peartree Lane form Wallbrook Street to Pemberton Road

  • Pemberton Road from Wall Brook Street to Church Road

  • Church Road from Pemberton Road to Gough Road

Walsall

The events are expected to take place between 10.00am and 12.00pm apart from Walsall Wood which is expected to take place between 1.00 pm and 3.30pm.

Aldridge

The parade starts at the Aldridge Community Centre and reaches the cenotaph on The Green.

The following roads will be closed:

  • Middlemore Lane

  • Leighswood Road

  • A454 Little Aston Road.

Following the service the parade returns to the Community Centre via the reverse route.

Willenhall

The parade will start from adjacent to the clock tower and travel to the Cenotaph.

The following roads will be closed:

  • Market Place

  • Stafford Street

  • Field Street

Short Heath

From the British Legion building the parade reaches the cenotaph at the junction of A462 Sandbeds Road and Haley Street.

The following roads will be closed:

  • Church Road

  • Bloxwich Road North

  • A462 Lane Head Bridge

  • A462 High Road

The parade returns to Church Road via the reverse route.

Darlaston

The parade will travel from King Street to St Lawrence Church.

The following roads will be closed:

  • Victoria Avenue

  • New Street

Following the service it will reach the cenotaph via Church Street, Waverley Road, Slater Street and Victoria Road.

Brownhills

From the Memorial Hall on Barnetts Lane the procession will reach St James’ Church.

The following roads will be closed:

  • B4155 Lichfield Road

  • Great Charles Street

  • Church Road

After the service the parade will return to the Memorial Hall via Church Road, New Road, Vicarage Road, B5011 Ogley Road and B4155 Lichfield Road.

Pelsall

A short parade will be held between the High Street to the cenotaph at the junction of B4154 Norton Road, Station Road and Chapel Street.

Walsall Wood

The parade will take place on A461 Lichfield Road between the junctions of Salters Road/Brownhills Road and Boatmans Lane.

Bloxwich

The parade will take between Harrison Street and the cenotaph on A34 High Street.

The following roads will be closed:

  • A34 High Street between Somerford Place and Harrison Street

  • B4210 Elmore Green Road between Station Road and A34 High Street

Streetly

The parade route is from Streetly Community Centre to All Saints Church (both on B4151 Foley Road East). Following the service the parade will reach Lindons School.

The following roads will be closed:

  • B4151 Foley Road East

  • B4151 Foley Road West

  • Grosvenor Avenue

  • Mayfield Road

  • Ferndale Road

  • Bridle Lane

  • Hundred Acre Road

  • Fordwater Road

  • Silverstone Drive

Sandwell

Sandwell's Remembrance Sunday parades are set to take place between approximately 10.30am and 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

The following roads will be closed:

Oldbury

  • Low Town

  • Birmingham Street

  • Halesowen Street

  • Church Street

  • Freeth Street

West Bromwich

  • Congregation Way

  • Reform Street

Rowley Regis

  • Spring Meadow

  • Halesowen Road

  • Highgate Street

  • Garratt's Lane

  • Powke Lane Island

  • Moor Lane

  • Cemetery Gates

Smethwick

  • Coopers Lane

  • High Street (Coopers Lane – Newlands Green)

Hamstead and Great Barr

  • Chapel Lane

Wednesbury

  • High Bullen

  • Church Hill

  • Walsall Street

  • Oakswell traffic island

  • Hollies Drive

Tipton

  • Albion Street

  • Union Street

  • Waterloo Street

  • Waterloo Street East

  • Queen's Road

  • Victoria Road

South Staffordshire

Brewood

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 11.30am.

  • Stafford Street

  • Bargate Street

  • Sandy Lane

  • Newport Street

  • Dean Street

  • Shop Lane

  • Deansfield Road

Cheslyn Hay

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am – 11.30am:

  • Littlewood Road

  • Coppice Lane

  • Westbourne Avenue

  • Park Street

  • New Horse Road

  • Landywood Lane

  • Cross Street

  • Queen Street

  • High Street

  • Low Street

Penkridge

The following roads will be closed Sunday 12th between 10am - 11.30am

  • Church Road

  • Church Square

  • Station Road at junction with St Michael's Road to Church Square

