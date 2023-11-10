Full list of Remembrance Day road closures across region this weekend
Communities across the region will this weekend gather to remember those who lost their lives for their country.
Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.
Wolverhampton will mark Remembrance Sunday with a service at the Cenotaph in St Peter's Square, following a full parade of military and community groups through the city centre.
Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.
Councillor Bill Gavan, Mayor of Sandwell, said: "Remembrance Sunday is a time to honour the men and women who have sacrificed their lives and remember all our armed forces and their families. I hope many people are able to attend one of the seven services taking place in Sandwell.
"I would like to thank everyone who has come together this year to organise Sandwell's Remembrance parades and services. The day would not be possible without the dedication and support from the Royal British Legion, all our wonderful volunteers and our residents."
Here are all of the road closures taking place across the region.
Wolverhampton
Bilston
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 9.30am and 12.30pm:
• Church Street
• Walsall Street
• Hall Street
• Bow Street at junction with A41 up to Methodist Church
• A41 from Oxford Street Island to the junction of Walsall Street and Mount Pleasant
Wolverhampton:
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 8.30am and 11am:
• Wulfruna Street
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 10.50am:
• Princes Square closed 10:30am – 10:50am
• Lichfield Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am
• Exchange Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am
Dudley
There will be no waiting on Priory Road, and parking places will be suspended from 00.01am until 1pm on Sunday, November 12.
Priory Street will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, from the junction of Priory Road to the junction of Stone Street.
Traffic will be diverted via: New Street, Tower Street, The Broadway, Ednam Road, St James's Road, Trinity Road, Wolverhampton Street, The Inhedge, Stafford Street, High Street, Stone Street.
High Street from Stafford Street to Stone Street
Vicar Street from King Street to High Street
Union Street from King Street to High Street
Wolverhampton Street from High Street to Parsons Street
Parsons Street from Wolverhampton Street to St James’s Road
Priory Street from Priory Road to Wolverhampton
Stone Street from High Street to Priory Street
Tower Street from New Street to The Broadway
Ednam Road from St James’s Road to The Broadway
New Street from Tower Street to Fisher Street
Priory Road from The Broadway to New Street
Dudley Market Place from Stone Street to New Street
St James’s Road from Trinity Street to Priory Street
High Street from Stafford Street to Stone Street
Brierley Hill
Church Hill and Seagars Lane, Brierley Hill will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10.15am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.
The roads will be closed from:
Church Street to Seagars Lane
Seagars Lane From Church Hill to Bell Street
There are no diversions in place.
Cradley
Colley Lane, Cradley will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 12.
The roads will be closed from:
The junction of Park Lane to the junction of Butchers Lane
Traffic will be diverted via: Colley Gate, Furlong Lane, Butchers Lane.
Wordsley
High Street, Wordlsey will be closed to traffic from 10.50am until 11.05pm on Sunday, November 12.
The roads will be closed from:
New Street to Church Road
All traffic will be diverted via New Street, Manor Road, Church Road.
Halesowen
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.
The roads will be closed from:
Hagley Road from Summer Hill to Queensway
Queensway from High Street to Hagley Road
High Street from Stourbridge Road to Queens Way
Stourbridge Road from Hales Lane to High Street
The roads will be reopened once the parade has passed by.
Kingswinford
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.
Hagley Road from Summer Hill to Queensway
Queensway from High Street to Hagley Road
High Street from Stourbridge Road to Queens Way
Stourbridge Road from Hales Lane to High Street
Lower Gornal
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.
Ruiton Street from Royal British Legion Club to Summer Lane
Summer Lane from Ruiton Street to Abbey Street
Abbey Street from Summer Lane to Zoar Street
Zoar Street from Abbey Street to Temple Street
Temple Street from Zoar Street to Humphrey Street
Humphrey Street from Temple Street to Lake Street
Lake Street from Temple Street to Ruiton Street
Lye
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11am on Sunday, November 12.
High Street from Chapel Street to Pedmore Road
Jackson Street from High Street to Lye By Pass
Clinic Drive from High Street to Lye By Pass
Mitre Road-High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac
Church Road- High Street to the end of the Cul-de-sac
Netherton
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.
Northfield Road from Halesowen Road to Crossley Street
Crossley Street from Northfield Road to Halesowen Road
Halesowen Road from Crossley Street to Church Road
Church Road from Halesowen Road to Hill Street
Roads to be closed (after 11am)
Hill Street from Church Road to Simms Lane
Simms Lane from Hill Street to St Andrews Street
St Andrews Street from Simms Lane to Church Road
Castleton Street from Church Road to Halesowen Road
Halesowen Road from Church Road to Northfield Road
Stourbridge
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 11.30am until 12.15pm on Saturday, November 11.
Canal Street, Amblecote, from High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac.
High Street, Amblecote from Mill Race Lane to St John's Road.
St John's Road, Amblecote from High Street to Mill Race Lane.
Bath Road, Amblecote from Enville Street to High Street.
The roads below will be subject to a prohibition of waiting and loading from 00.01am until 1.15pm on Saturday, November 11.
High Street, Stourbridge from the junction of St John’s Road to the junction of Market Street
Market Street, Stourbridge from the junction of High Street to the junction of Bell Street
The purpose of the restrictions is to safely hold a Military vehicle parade.
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12
Swinford Road from Marlborough Drive to Love Lane
Love Lane from Swinford Road to Stanley Road
Stanley Road from Love Lane to the entrance of the Swinford common car park
There is no diversion route for this closure, the roads will reopen once the parade has safely passed.
Wall Heath
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.
Enville Road from High Street to Blaze Park
Dudley Road from High Street to Grove Park
High Street from New Street to Maidensbridge Road
Coseley
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.
Vicarage Road from New Birmingham Road to Green Street
Green Street from Vicarage Road to Bayer Street
Bayer Street from Green Street to Bridge Street
Bridge Street from Bayer Street to Broad Street
Broad Street from Bayer Street to Wallbrook Street
Wallbrook Street from Broad Street to Peartree Lane
Peartree Lane form Wallbrook Street to Pemberton Road
Pemberton Road from Wall Brook Street to Church Road
Church Road from Pemberton Road to Gough Road
Walsall
The events are expected to take place between 10.00am and 12.00pm apart from Walsall Wood which is expected to take place between 1.00 pm and 3.30pm.
Aldridge
The parade starts at the Aldridge Community Centre and reaches the cenotaph on The Green.
The following roads will be closed:
Middlemore Lane
Leighswood Road
A454 Little Aston Road.
Following the service the parade returns to the Community Centre via the reverse route.
Willenhall
The parade will start from adjacent to the clock tower and travel to the Cenotaph.
The following roads will be closed:
Market Place
Stafford Street
Field Street
Short Heath
From the British Legion building the parade reaches the cenotaph at the junction of A462 Sandbeds Road and Haley Street.
The following roads will be closed:
Church Road
Bloxwich Road North
A462 Lane Head Bridge
A462 High Road
The parade returns to Church Road via the reverse route.
Darlaston
The parade will travel from King Street to St Lawrence Church.
The following roads will be closed:
Victoria Avenue
New Street
Following the service it will reach the cenotaph via Church Street, Waverley Road, Slater Street and Victoria Road.
Brownhills
From the Memorial Hall on Barnetts Lane the procession will reach St James’ Church.
The following roads will be closed:
B4155 Lichfield Road
Great Charles Street
Church Road
After the service the parade will return to the Memorial Hall via Church Road, New Road, Vicarage Road, B5011 Ogley Road and B4155 Lichfield Road.
Pelsall
A short parade will be held between the High Street to the cenotaph at the junction of B4154 Norton Road, Station Road and Chapel Street.
Walsall Wood
The parade will take place on A461 Lichfield Road between the junctions of Salters Road/Brownhills Road and Boatmans Lane.
Bloxwich
The parade will take between Harrison Street and the cenotaph on A34 High Street.
The following roads will be closed:
A34 High Street between Somerford Place and Harrison Street
B4210 Elmore Green Road between Station Road and A34 High Street
Streetly
The parade route is from Streetly Community Centre to All Saints Church (both on B4151 Foley Road East). Following the service the parade will reach Lindons School.
The following roads will be closed:
B4151 Foley Road East
B4151 Foley Road West
Grosvenor Avenue
Mayfield Road
Ferndale Road
Bridle Lane
Hundred Acre Road
Fordwater Road
Silverstone Drive
Sandwell
Sandwell's Remembrance Sunday parades are set to take place between approximately 10.30am and 12pm on Sunday, November 12.
The following roads will be closed:
Oldbury
Low Town
Birmingham Street
Halesowen Street
Church Street
Freeth Street
West Bromwich
Congregation Way
Reform Street
Rowley Regis
Spring Meadow
Halesowen Road
Highgate Street
Garratt's Lane
Powke Lane Island
Moor Lane
Cemetery Gates
Smethwick
Coopers Lane
High Street (Coopers Lane – Newlands Green)
Hamstead and Great Barr
Chapel Lane
Wednesbury
High Bullen
Church Hill
Walsall Street
Oakswell traffic island
Hollies Drive
Tipton
Albion Street
Union Street
Waterloo Street
Waterloo Street East
Queen's Road
Victoria Road
South Staffordshire
Brewood
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 11.30am.
Stafford Street
Bargate Street
Sandy Lane
Newport Street
Dean Street
Shop Lane
Deansfield Road
Cheslyn Hay
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am – 11.30am:
Littlewood Road
Coppice Lane
Westbourne Avenue
Park Street
New Horse Road
Landywood Lane
Cross Street
Queen Street
High Street
Low Street
Penkridge
The following roads will be closed Sunday 12th between 10am - 11.30am
Church Road
Church Square
Station Road at junction with St Michael's Road to Church Square