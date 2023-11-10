Full list of Remembrance Day road closures across region this weekend

Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Wolverhampton will mark Remembrance Sunday with a service at the Cenotaph in St Peter's Square, following a full parade of military and community groups through the city centre.

Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.

Councillor Bill Gavan, Mayor of Sandwell, said: "Remembrance Sunday is a time to honour the men and women who have sacrificed their lives and remember all our armed forces and their families. I hope many people are able to attend one of the seven services taking place in Sandwell.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come together this year to organise Sandwell's Remembrance parades and services. The day would not be possible without the dedication and support from the Royal British Legion, all our wonderful volunteers and our residents."

Here are all of the road closures taking place across the region.

Wolverhampton

Bilston

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 9.30am and 12.30pm:

• Church Street

• Walsall Street

• Hall Street

• Bow Street at junction with A41 up to Methodist Church

• A41 from Oxford Street Island to the junction of Walsall Street and Mount Pleasant

Wolverhampton:

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 8.30am and 11am:

• Wulfruna Street

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 10.50am:

• Princes Square closed 10:30am – 10:50am

• Lichfield Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am

• Exchange Street closed 10:30am – 10:50am

Dudley

There will be no waiting on Priory Road, and parking places will be suspended from 00.01am until 1pm on Sunday, November 12.

Priory Street will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, from the junction of Priory Road to the junction of Stone Street.

Traffic will be diverted via: New Street, Tower Street, The Broadway, Ednam Road, St James's Road, Trinity Road, Wolverhampton Street, The Inhedge, Stafford Street, High Street, Stone Street.

High Street from Stafford Street to Stone Street

Vicar Street from King Street to High Street

Union Street from King Street to High Street

Wolverhampton Street from High Street to Parsons Street

Parsons Street from Wolverhampton Street to St James’s Road

Priory Street from Priory Road to Wolverhampton

Stone Street from High Street to Priory Street

Tower Street from New Street to The Broadway

Ednam Road from St James’s Road to The Broadway

New Street from Tower Street to Fisher Street

Priory Road from The Broadway to New Street

Dudley Market Place from Stone Street to New Street

St James’s Road from Trinity Street to Priory Street

Brierley Hill

Church Hill and Seagars Lane, Brierley Hill will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10.15am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

Church Street to Seagars Lane

Seagars Lane From Church Hill to Bell Street

There are no diversions in place.

Cradley

Colley Lane, Cradley will be closed to traffic from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

The junction of Park Lane to the junction of Butchers Lane

Traffic will be diverted via: Colley Gate, Furlong Lane, Butchers Lane.

Wordsley

High Street, Wordlsey will be closed to traffic from 10.50am until 11.05pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

New Street to Church Road

All traffic will be diverted via New Street, Manor Road, Church Road.

Halesowen

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

The roads will be closed from:

Hagley Road from Summer Hill to Queensway

Queensway from High Street to Hagley Road

High Street from Stourbridge Road to Queens Way

Stourbridge Road from Hales Lane to High Street

The roads will be reopened once the parade has passed by.

Kingswinford

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

Lower Gornal

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

Ruiton Street from Royal British Legion Club to Summer Lane

Summer Lane from Ruiton Street to Abbey Street

Abbey Street from Summer Lane to Zoar Street

Zoar Street from Abbey Street to Temple Street

Temple Street from Zoar Street to Humphrey Street

Humphrey Street from Temple Street to Lake Street

Lake Street from Temple Street to Ruiton Street

Lye

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11am on Sunday, November 12.

High Street from Chapel Street to Pedmore Road

Jackson Street from High Street to Lye By Pass

Clinic Drive from High Street to Lye By Pass

Mitre Road-High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac

Church Road- High Street to the end of the Cul-de-sac

Netherton

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

Northfield Road from Halesowen Road to Crossley Street

Crossley Street from Northfield Road to Halesowen Road

Halesowen Road from Crossley Street to Church Road

Church Road from Halesowen Road to Hill Street

Roads to be closed (after 11am)

Hill Street from Church Road to Simms Lane

Simms Lane from Hill Street to St Andrews Street

St Andrews Street from Simms Lane to Church Road

Castleton Street from Church Road to Halesowen Road

Halesowen Road from Church Road to Northfield Road

Stourbridge

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 11.30am until 12.15pm on Saturday, November 11.

Canal Street, Amblecote, from High Street to the end of the cul-de-sac.

High Street, Amblecote from Mill Race Lane to St John's Road.

St John's Road, Amblecote from High Street to Mill Race Lane.

Bath Road, Amblecote from Enville Street to High Street.

The roads below will be subject to a prohibition of waiting and loading from 00.01am until 1.15pm on Saturday, November 11.

High Street, Stourbridge from the junction of St John’s Road to the junction of Market Street

Market Street, Stourbridge from the junction of High Street to the junction of Bell Street

The purpose of the restrictions is to safely hold a Military vehicle parade.

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12

Swinford Road from Marlborough Drive to Love Lane

Love Lane from Swinford Road to Stanley Road

Stanley Road from Love Lane to the entrance of the Swinford common car park

There is no diversion route for this closure, the roads will reopen once the parade has safely passed.

Wall Heath

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 12.

Enville Road from High Street to Blaze Park

Dudley Road from High Street to Grove Park

High Street from New Street to Maidensbridge Road

Coseley

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 11.30am on Sunday, November 12.

Vicarage Road from New Birmingham Road to Green Street

Green Street from Vicarage Road to Bayer Street

Bayer Street from Green Street to Bridge Street

Bridge Street from Bayer Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from Bayer Street to Wallbrook Street

Wallbrook Street from Broad Street to Peartree Lane

Peartree Lane form Wallbrook Street to Pemberton Road

Pemberton Road from Wall Brook Street to Church Road

Church Road from Pemberton Road to Gough Road

Walsall

The events are expected to take place between 10.00am and 12.00pm apart from Walsall Wood which is expected to take place between 1.00 pm and 3.30pm.

Aldridge

The parade starts at the Aldridge Community Centre and reaches the cenotaph on The Green.

The following roads will be closed:

Middlemore Lane

Leighswood Road

A454 Little Aston Road.

Following the service the parade returns to the Community Centre via the reverse route.

Willenhall

The parade will start from adjacent to the clock tower and travel to the Cenotaph.

The following roads will be closed:

Market Place

Stafford Street

Field Street

Short Heath

From the British Legion building the parade reaches the cenotaph at the junction of A462 Sandbeds Road and Haley Street.

The following roads will be closed:

Church Road

Bloxwich Road North

A462 Lane Head Bridge

A462 High Road

The parade returns to Church Road via the reverse route.

Darlaston

The parade will travel from King Street to St Lawrence Church.

The following roads will be closed:

Victoria Avenue

New Street

Following the service it will reach the cenotaph via Church Street, Waverley Road, Slater Street and Victoria Road.

Brownhills

From the Memorial Hall on Barnetts Lane the procession will reach St James’ Church.

The following roads will be closed:

B4155 Lichfield Road

Great Charles Street

Church Road

After the service the parade will return to the Memorial Hall via Church Road, New Road, Vicarage Road, B5011 Ogley Road and B4155 Lichfield Road.

Pelsall

A short parade will be held between the High Street to the cenotaph at the junction of B4154 Norton Road, Station Road and Chapel Street.

Walsall Wood

The parade will take place on A461 Lichfield Road between the junctions of Salters Road/Brownhills Road and Boatmans Lane.

Bloxwich

The parade will take between Harrison Street and the cenotaph on A34 High Street.

The following roads will be closed:

A34 High Street between Somerford Place and Harrison Street

B4210 Elmore Green Road between Station Road and A34 High Street

Streetly

The parade route is from Streetly Community Centre to All Saints Church (both on B4151 Foley Road East). Following the service the parade will reach Lindons School.

The following roads will be closed:

B4151 Foley Road East

B4151 Foley Road West

Grosvenor Avenue

Mayfield Road

Ferndale Road

Bridle Lane

Hundred Acre Road

Fordwater Road

Silverstone Drive

Sandwell

Sandwell's Remembrance Sunday parades are set to take place between approximately 10.30am and 12pm on Sunday, November 12.

The following roads will be closed:

Oldbury

Low Town

Birmingham Street

Halesowen Street

Church Street

Freeth Street

West Bromwich

Congregation Way

Reform Street

Rowley Regis

Spring Meadow

Halesowen Road

Highgate Street

Garratt's Lane

Powke Lane Island

Moor Lane

Cemetery Gates

Smethwick

Coopers Lane

High Street (Coopers Lane – Newlands Green)

Hamstead and Great Barr

Chapel Lane

Wednesbury

High Bullen

Church Hill

Walsall Street

Oakswell traffic island

Hollies Drive

Tipton

Albion Street

Union Street

Waterloo Street

Waterloo Street East

Queen's Road

Victoria Road

South Staffordshire

Brewood

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Stafford Street

Bargate Street

Sandy Lane

Newport Street

Dean Street

Shop Lane

Deansfield Road

Cheslyn Hay

The following roads will be closed on Sunday, November 12 between 10.30am – 11.30am:

Littlewood Road

Coppice Lane

Westbourne Avenue

Park Street

New Horse Road

Landywood Lane

Cross Street

Queen Street

High Street

Low Street

Penkridge

The following roads will be closed Sunday 12th between 10am - 11.30am