Train workers jump clear of freight train with 'second to spare' after miscommunication

The two workers were on the railway line near Penkridge station shortly before midnight on July 10 last year when a miscommunication led to a freight train bearing down on them at 61mph (98km/h).
Network Rail says it has accepted recommendations after two track workers jumped out of the path of an oncoming freight train with less than a second to spare in a frightening near miss.
