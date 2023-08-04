Notification Settings

'Shortage of train crew' blamed as West Midlands Railway cancels services on busy route

By David Tooley

A train company has cancelled services on the line linking Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury because of a 'shortage of train crew'.

West Midlands Railway has arranged road transport to carry passengers in both directions between Shropshire and the Black Country on Friday.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "There are a number of cancellations on the Shrewsbury line this afternoon/evening due to a shortage of available train crew.

"Road transport will depart Shrewsbury, for stations to Wolverhampton, at the following times: 3:50, 4:50, 5:50, 6:20, 7:50, 8:50 and 10:50."

It adds: "Further to this, road transport will depart Wolverhampton for stations to Shrewsbury at the following times this afternoon/evening: 5:55, 6:55, 7:55, 9:55 and 10:55."

The company advises anyone travelling from Birmingham New Street to use its services at 11 minutes past the hour to Wolverhampton.

It added: "If travelling from Birmingham New Street please use our xx:11 trains to Wolverhampton in order to connect."

Transport for Wales app shows a "good service" for its trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

