Road closed and two injured following multi-vehicle crash

Houndsfield Lane, which is blocked off following a multi-vehicle RTC

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Houndsfield Lane, Wythall, which borders Solihull and Birmingham, at around 7.42am on Wednesday.

Two people were injured in the incident, with police closing quickly closing the road while paramedics worked on the patients.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Houndsfield Lane at 7.42am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene. On arrival, we discovered two patients."

A resident who lives near the incident said: "I saw that they have closed the road. There were a few police cars down here. I heard that it was a crash, I hope it's not too bad.

"It's not that bad of a road normally, it is usually busy I suppose but people are normally safe going down there I think."