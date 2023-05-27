Two-vehicle crash at junction of M6 and M54 brings traffic to standstill

Where the incident is believed to have taken place

One of two lanes was closed on the exit ramp of the M54 following a multi-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

At around 7.30am one of the lanes of the slip road exiting to the M54 after multiple vehicles collided on the M6 northbound at Junction 10A M54.

Several miles of congestion were reported following the crash, with traffic slowly being released at around 8.45am.

Traffic has since been released, however, travellers are advised to plan their route in advance.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We can confirm it was two-vehicle collision, but there are no reports of injures.