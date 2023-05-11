Horrified neighbours reel after three killed in crash on rural road

Two women and a four-year-old boy died after a collision between a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7 last night.

Two women and a four-year-old boy died after a collision between a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7 on Wednesday night.

It happened near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456, at about 10.15pm.

One nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Express & Star that the road was "dangerous" and that other fatal accidents had occurred there in the past.

They said: "I saw the helicopters last night and I've been told the details about what happened and it's really awful to hear about because of someone so young dying.

"This road is really dangerous as well and I've seen lots of instances of cars crashing down here.

"I know it's been a few fatals down here as well and I've nearly been hit by a few cars myself, plus people drive down here like it's Brands Hatch as they've had this chance to get off the twisty section and speed down this road and they start driving around that blind corner, which is very dangerous."

They went on to say: "We would like to have something done about it, such as speed cameras or the police doing more checks out here or anything like that to make it safer."

Another resident said: "It's really sad to hear about it. This road is so dangerous as people think they're Stirling Moss and just drive fast, even though there are speed limits.

"I'm just sorry for the family of those who died and it's just awful to think about what happened."

The Ford Focus had been travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi A7 towards Rock when the collision happened.

Tragically, three people in the Ford Focus were pronounced dead at the scene: a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy.

The three people in the Audi were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith from the operations policing unit at West Mercia Police said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers.

"The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision, we anticipate the road to be closed until later this afternoon (Thursday).