Trysull Road will be blocked off until emergency works are completed

Trysull Road in Wolverhampton will be closed for five days for emergency maintenance works.

The works are scheduled to last until May 3, with West Midlands Roads warning to allow extra time before travelling.

West Midlands Road's said: "Trysull Road in Wolverhampton. Emergency South Staffordshire Water works are taking place on this route. The road is closed in both directions.