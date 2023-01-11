Notification Settings

M6 coach crash leaves 12 hurt including three with 'serious injuries'

Published: Last Updated:

A total of 12 people were hurt including three with 'potentially serious injuries' after a coach crashed into a motorway bridge on the M6 last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the northbound carriageway, near to Junction 2 for Coventry, at 9.42pm.

Crews spent two hours working to free the coach driver, who was seriously hurt and trapped.

Two other passengers were also in a serious condition.

Nine others were treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered multiple patients, including a man who was a passenger on the coach, in a serious condition.

“He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the coach, a man, had to be freed with assistance from the fire service whilst receiving treatment by medics, a process which took approximately two hours.

"He, together with a third man, who was a passenger, were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick Hospitals.

“A number of other passengers on the coach were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

