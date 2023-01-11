M6 coach crash leaves 12 hurt including three with 'serious injuries'

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the northbound carriageway, near to Junction 2 for Coventry, at 9.42pm.

Crews spent two hours working to free the coach driver, who was seriously hurt and trapped.

Two other passengers were also in a serious condition.

Nine others were treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered multiple patients, including a man who was a passenger on the coach, in a serious condition.

“He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the coach, a man, had to be freed with assistance from the fire service whilst receiving treatment by medics, a process which took approximately two hours.

"He, together with a third man, who was a passenger, were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick Hospitals.