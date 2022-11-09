Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nine miles of hold-ups on M42 due after crash between lorry and car

By Nathan RoweBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Traffic was halted on the M42 due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

Image: Natiional Highways
Image: Natiional Highways

Both lanes were closed on the stretch of M42 within Junction 9 on Wednesday evening to allow emergency services to work safely.

National Highways warned of nine miles worth of congestion heading back toward Junction 5 and urged people to avoid the area.

Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

A spokesperson said: "Traffic is now stopped on the M42 within J9 (Sutton Coldfield) following a serious collision.

"The carriageway is blocked to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene. Please avoid the area if possible."

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News