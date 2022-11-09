Nine miles of hold-ups on M42 due after crash between lorry and car

Image: Natiional Highways

Both lanes were closed on the stretch of M42 within Junction 9 on Wednesday evening to allow emergency services to work safely.

National Highways warned of nine miles worth of congestion heading back toward Junction 5 and urged people to avoid the area.

Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

A spokesperson said: "Traffic is now stopped on the M42 within J9 (Sutton Coldfield) following a serious collision.