Nine miles of hold-ups on M42 due after crash between lorry and car

Both lanes were closed on the stretch of M42 within Junction 9 on Wednesday evening to allow emergency services to work safely.
National Highways warned of nine miles worth of congestion heading back toward Junction 5 and urged people to avoid the area.
Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
A spokesperson said: "Traffic is now stopped on the M42 within J9 (Sutton Coldfield) following a serious collision.
"The carriageway is blocked to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene. Please avoid the area if possible."