Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trains cancelled by flooding on outskirts of Birmingham

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamTransportPublished:

Train services running between Barnt Green and Bromsgrove have been cancelled this afternoon due to flooding between the two stations.

Cross city train services have been cancelled due to flooding
Cross city train services have been cancelled due to flooding

Disruption is expected to last until 3pm due to the blocked railway lines.

West Midlands Railway is advising people to check for live departures or use National Rail's real-time journey planner before travelling.

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News