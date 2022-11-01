Trains cancelled by flooding on outskirts of Birmingham

Disruption is expected to last until 3pm due to the blocked railway lines.
West Midlands Railway is advising people to check for live departures or use National Rail's real-time journey planner before travelling.
Train services running between Barnt Green and Bromsgrove have been cancelled this afternoon due to flooding between the two stations.
