Missed deadlines and frustration – timeline of Wolverhampton's constantly delayed tram extension

Work continues laying the new metro track near Wolverhampton train station in June 2022

The 700-metre stretch of tram track with stops outside the city's bus station in Pipers Row and at the railway station, has been years in the making.

By the time the line opens it will be seven years since the extension was first backed by then Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin in 2016, with preparatory works starting in autumn 2017, and a decade since the plans first emerged.

The latest delay has been branded a "catastrophe" by deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Stephen Simkins while Midlands Metro Alliance director Peter Cushing blamed "complexities" of installing the systems needed to run the trams down Pipers Row and supply chain problems.

Here's the Express & Star documents the project, including the proposed opening dates for the extension.

May 2013

A new map showed the route of the new route, past the bus station and down to the railway station.

Bosses said the project would open up areas for regeneration and serve as a platform for future tram routes to New Cross Hospital and the Wednesfield area.

June 2016

Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin gave formal approval to the project.

December 2016

It was announced that work paving the way for the extension would begin on January 9, 2017.

Council bosses warned motorists to expect a year of delays and diversions on the city's roads while the new line along Pipers Row and Railway Drive was installed.

July 2017

Work on the extension got under way in Wolverhampton city centre.

Tram stops have been added to Pipers Row

December 2017

Bosses said the then £18 million extension had been delayed until 2019 with some passengers having to wait until 2020 to board the new services.

A report to the West Midlands Combined Authority’s transport delivery committee said work to extend the line up Pipers Row and Railway Drive would not start until the revamp of the railway station had been completed. It said passenger services due to start in December 2019 would not be ready until June 2020 and would was 'suspended' until the railway station works are complete.

The report also stated: “This delay will increase the cost of the Metro extension by approximately £800,000 – this cost is included in the current overall programme forecast."

March 2018

Pipers Row was closed while work on laying tracks got under way with diversions in place around the city centre.

The scene in March 2018

July 2018

The initial 36 metres of track were laid in Pipers Row in an event attended by council and transport leaders.

Councillor Roger Lawrence, then leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: “This is a significant milestone for West Midlands Metro in Wolverhampton, it is a sign of the progress the scheme is making and people can see how it is now that much closer.

"Nearly eight million journeys a year are now made on the Metro but this extension also has a key role to play in unlocking further investment and jobs, not just in Wolverhampton but across the wider Black Country, enabling us to open up new areas for redevelopment and underpinning our long term ambitions for jobs and prosperity."

Tracks going down in Pipers Row in August 2018

September 2018

Drivers were allowed back onto Pipers Row for the first time since March of that year as the revised road layout was revealed after all the tracks were laid.

February 2019

Andy Street said services wouldn't be up and running until the end of 2020, saying that while the Metro section was "ready to go", workers would have to wait until the completion of the new railway station terminus so the two can be linked.

The Mayor said: "The tracks are already laid and the Metro part of that is ready to go.

"The issue is that the terminus is right outside what will be the new Wolverhampton [railway] station. We have to wait to link in with that. So that will probably be the end of 2020. It's very much dependant on the station works, not the Metro works."

September 2019

It was announced the extension work in Pipers Row would be completed by November 10 – despite bosses promising it would be finished in the summer of that year.

Tram stops have been added to Pipers Row

June 2021

Wolverhampton's rebuilt railway station was fully opened up to the public. The main part of the station was knocked down and rebuilt in two stages as part of the £150 million Interchange project to improve transport links in the city.

Construction of the tram line continued, with more work including the completion of works along Pipers Road due to be finished.

Paul Brown, construction director at the Midlands Metro Alliance, said: "Construction activity has now begun at the Station Plaza in what is a significant step forward for the scheme.

"I am thrilled that these works to lay the final section of track for the new line are now under way and people can see how much closer we are to finishing. The team have worked extremely hard since returning to the city in March and I am proud of what has been achieved during these challenging times."

September 2021

The first 40 metres of track were laid on Railway Drive outside the city's railway station. The installation of the extension's switch and crossing, an intricate section of rail that allows trams to move from one track to another, was also installed.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "I am delighted to see that significant progress continues to be made on the City Centre Metro extension. It was just a few short weeks ago that the team were celebrating a successful concrete pour on the project, and so it is brilliant that we are now marking another important milestone with track already laid for the extension."

January 2022

Midland Metro Alliance, which is working on behalf of the West Midlands Combined Authority and Transport for West Midlands to construct the extension, said the track had been installed outside the revamped Station Plaza and the final works were taking place.

A spokesman said: "Track has now been installed in this area and further activity, such as delivering system integration works including upgrading and commissioning a substation and final building activities such as fixing overhead lines to key buildings, are currently taking place.

"We hope to be able to advise passengers of an opening date soon.”

So far the only trams to make it towards Wolverhampton railway station have been on a computer generated image

March 2022

Bosses announced trams would start running to Railway Plaza and Pipers Row in July, with final stages of construction due that month.

April 2022

Midlands Metro Alliance workers extended the infrastructure at Pipers Row. Construction workers were concentrating on finishing work and adding the various elements which will power the trams.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “I am delighted to learn that the final pieces of track will soon be in place and that services will be running this summer.

June 2022

Pipers Row has been awaiting trams for years

On June 10 it was confirmed the extension would not be ready in time for the Commonwealth Games after bosses pledged it would pen in time for the tournament which started on July 28.

Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield was furious, saying: "Quite frankly it's an absolute disgrace. People in the city have been let down. The extension is 18 months overdue in the first place and we were promised it would be ready for the start of the Games.

"It's like the whole operation is being run by a second rate outfit. People are losing faith in the Metro and this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Five days later Mayor Andy Street demanded 'no further delays'.

“It is incredibly disappointing and frustrating news as we all know how brilliant the extension will be for the city," he said. "We have to get it open as soon as is possible with no further delay after the Games."

July 2022

It was announced the long-awaited extension would open “soon after” the Commonwealth Games.

After bosses said the 700-m stretch of line from St George's would not be open before the sporting competition, they confirmed the majority of construction activity had been completed, with testing and commissioning set to take place after the event.

How the scene outside Wolverhampton railway station should look eventually

A spokesperson for the Midland Metro Alliance, which is building the extension under contract from the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: "The majority of construction activity has been completed, with some minor public realm works to conclude after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Testing and commissioning will begin after the Games, subject to tram availability with a view to opening later in the year. This has been part of a complex interchange project involving numerous partners and multiple works."

October 2022

"Unforeseen supply chain constraints" delay the project another five months, pushing completion back to spring 2023.

Midlands Metro Alliance director Peter Cushing said: "The Wolverhampton Railway Station Metro extension should now be operational in spring 2023.

"We don't want to give a more definitive date because we are not sure what else could pop up and bite us. There are various things at every stage of the project which could cause a delay, it maybe something very technical to do with the system or something ordinary but anything can happen.