Car overturns in crash near Bridgnorth

The incident happened in Billingsley, shortly before 10pm on Saturday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but it is not known if anyone was hurt.

Fire crews were called to make the vehicle safe and police officers were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.54pm on Saturday, July 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call. This incident involved one saloon vehicle which was on its roof and required making safe.