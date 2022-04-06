Passengers in the West Midlands urged to plan ahead amid Easter upgrade works

Network Rail is ploughing £22 million to improve future journeys for passengers over Good Friday and Easter Monday, April 15 to April 18.

It will have a major impact on the railway network with no trains running to or from London Euston, with services starting and finishing at Milton Keynes. The station will be closed due to major track upgrades in Watford, including work to build HS2.

Other essential work which will require the railway to be closed at points over the bank holiday include work between Birmingham Inspiration and Coventry.

Network Rail is advising that the best time to travel will be on April 14 and April 19, with chiefs urging people to check their train journey in advance.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said: "There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do this essential work with the needs of our passengers.

"Long bank holiday weekends continue to give our engineers the time they need to close the railway for complex jobs like track replacements and bridge overhauls while disrupting the fewest number of people.

"Our advice this Easter is to travel either side of the bank holiday on April 14 and April 19, and to plan ahead by checking National Rail Enquiries to see how your journey could be impacted by our essential £22m upgrades to improve the railway for the future."