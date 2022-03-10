Fuel prices 'difficult to predict' after steepest weekly rise leaves costs at record levels

Texaco, Owen Road, Willenhall

Drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in two decades due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among the highest prices saw Texaco, in Owen Road, in Willenhall, with unleaded at 173.9p per litre and diesel at 193.9p per litre on Wednesday.

At BP, in Stafford Road, in Wolverhampton, unleaded was 167.9p and diesel 171.9p. Bewdley Texaco Services with unleaded at 169.9p and diesel 185.9p; Texaco, in Wombourne, unleaded at 160.9p and diesel 167.9p.

At Hagley Road, in Stourbridge, unleaded at Shell cost 163.9pp and diesel 172.9p; M&S also 163.9p and diesel 169.9p and Esso unleaded 161.9pp and diesel 173.9pp.

Shell, in Hamstead, unleaded was 155.9pp and diesel 164.9p and Esso, in Burntwood, 156.9p and diesel 161.9p.

At Texaco, in Warstone Road, Wolverhampton, where unleaded cost 159.9pp per litre and diesel 165.9pp branch manager Ruban Dahsanth said: "Petrol prices are going up generally, but it's difficult to predict day by day.

"Our customers seem okay at the moment because our prices are lower than other places. We've got a good deal on."

The cheapest pumps were at Sainsbury's, in Oldbury, with unleaded at 143.9p per litre and diesel 152.9p per litre. Followed by the supermarket chain's Blackheath branch with unleaded also at143.9p and diesel 149.9p.

At Tesco Cradley Heath unleaded cost 144.9p and diesel 152.9p; Sainsbury's Reedswood, in Walsall, unleaded cost 146.9p and diesel 151.9p.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of diesel at forecourts reached a record 165.2 on Tuesday, up from 162.3p on Monday.

The RAC said the jump of more than 3p was the second largest since 2000.

The average price of a litre of petrol also increased, from 156.4p on Monday to 158.2p on Tuesday.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The price per barrel of Brent crude - which is used way to measure the UK's oil price - reached 139 US dollars on Monday the highest level in 14 years.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 or £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

"Diesel drivers are even worse off with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever or £8 more than in early January.

"Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

"Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70."