Walsall block of flats sells for £1.55m before auction

Jervis Court in Dog Kennel Lane had a guide price of more than £910,000 in Bond Wolfe's online sale on Thursday which raised over £25.5m.

Properties from across the UK were sold with auctioneers Graham Carter and James Mattin selling 163 out of 185 lots.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “Our May auction, the third of seven we will livestream this year, saw competitive bidding, not least for the Birmingham City Council lots we were pleased to be able to offer.”

Bond Wolfe successfully sold eight out of nine Birmingham City Council lots offered on the day, with two withdrawn prior to auction, raising around £2m.

They included land and premises at 86 Hospital Street and Buckingham Street, Birmingham, which sold for £610,000, having been offered with a guide price of £125,000.

Similar success was recorded for an irregularly-shaped plot of land fronting Great Barr Street which achieved £402,000 from a guide price of £250,000.

Over in Walsall, a three-bedroom, end-terraced house at 36 Broadway West, which was offered with a guide price of £110,000 sold for £177,000.

Equally popular was 4 Edward Avenue, Aldridge, a two-bedroom, semi-detached property offered with a guide price of £95,000, which sold for £164,000.

Bond Wolfe's next auction is on Thursday, July 11.