Don't travel warning issued ahead of Storm Eunice arrival

Wolverhampton railway station has been damaged overnight. Stock photo

An amber weather warning for wind, which carried a danger to life message - has been issued for much of the UK from 3am-9pm, including the whole of the West Midlands.

In its warning the Met Office says: "There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life. Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights. There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees."

Avanti West Coast is also operating a reduced timetable this week as Storm Eunice replaces Storm Dudley.

In a tweet the operator said: "Due to Storm Eunice, we’ll be operating an amended timetable on Friday 18 February with journey times extended due to speed restrictions.

"We strongly recommend customers do not travel on Friday 18 & instead travel on Thursday 17 or Saturday 19 Feb with their original tickets."

West Midlands Railway is also warning passengers not to travel on Friday, saying existing tickets will be valid for travel on Thursday or Saturday instead on "any West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway service for the route specified on your ticket".

The warning comes after platforms at one of the Black Country's busiest railway stations were closed on Thursday morning after strong winds damaged the roof.

Storm Dudley's gusts damaged the roof at Wolverhampton railway station overnight, leading to the closure of some of the platforms into Thursday morning.

Storm Dudley caused more damage on Wednesday evening with a number of trees being blown across roads as 70mph winds buffered the region.

One blocked Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton. Police closed off the road before council officers cleared the area, though nobody is believed to have been hurt.

Paul Berry, who lives nearby, said he had been sat at home at 5pm when he said he heard a loud noise outside.

The toppled tree on Birches Barn Road in Wolverhampton

He said: "With the weather being as bad as it is, we thought it was wheelie bins being knocked about by the wind, but then one of our neighbours knocked on the door and told us what had happened.

"I think with the wind blowing as hard as it is, it must have moved it enough to make it fall over, but the police have been very quick about getting the road closed and making sure we stay in our houses for safety.

"Luckily, no one was underneath it when it fell, which is the main thing and, looking at it, I can't see any damage to houses or cars and I think only a street light was hit by it."

Fallen tree in Allesley close, Sutton Coldfield