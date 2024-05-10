Wolves v Crystal Palace: Who's out and who's a doubt

But will Gary O'Neil have any returning players or fresh injury concerns ahead of facing Crystal Palace at Molineux?

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

The winger has been back in full training for the last two weeks after recovering from a serious hamstring injury, but was not included to face Manchester City last weekend.

It was hoped he may return tomorrow, but O'Neil was unable to offer good news on that front.

"Pedro still won't be involved tomorrow," O'Neil said.

"He's training but he's not done enough at high speeds to guarantee that it's not a risk for him."

Craig Dawson - 0% chance

Dawson is sidelined after undergoing surgery for a groin issue and will not play any part in the last two games of the season.

Instead he is focusing on getting ready for next season.