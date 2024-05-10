Bridge crash blocks railway line between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley

The vehicle careered off the road and struck the railway bridge this afternoon.

West Midlands Railway confirmed al lines were blocked just after 2pm today ( Friday).

WMR tweeted: "Bridge Strike between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley

"Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley all lines are blocked."

There are up to 35 trains per day from Hednesford to Rugeley Trent Valley with two services an hour.

Passengers who have been impacted by the delays will be able to claim a refund by visiting here.

The WMR website said: "We dislike train delays as much as you do. Even small delays can have a knock-on effect on your day. Which is why if you hold a valid ticket for your journey, you can claim compensation for delays of just 15 minutes or more, no matter what the reason.

"The total compensation payable per day is limited to 100% of the daily cost of your ticket."

UPDATE: At 3.15pm West Midlands Railway confirmed the bridge problem had been cleared.

They tweeted: " Bridge Strike between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley

"Disruption caused by a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley has now ended."