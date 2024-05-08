Busy West Bromwich road to close on two days in May – starting this week

Buses will be diverted as a result on the works on All Saints Way, which will be carried out on May 11 and May 18. The road is set to close at 8.30am on both days and could be closed until 3.30pm, but the borough council says the road could re-open by midday depending on the progress of the work.

On the first date, the new surface will be laid on the road before it is sealed on the second date, weather permitting.

Resurfacing works are set to be carried out on All Saints Way, West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Though the road will close to traffic in order for the works to be carried out, a Sandwell Council spokesman said it could re-open from midday onwards on each of the planned days if "everything goes to plan".

The spokesman continued: "These works represent the start of the council’s 2024/25 surface treatment works.