Metro trams finally returning to Grand Central and Birmingham Library after three months

The West Midlands Metro trams can resume service between Bull Street and Birmingham Library

Trams will finally be back up and running between Bull Street and the library in Birmingham city centre for the first time since November 13.

Initially every tram in the region was stopped when cracks were found in some of the vehicles.

Once repairs were made a skeleton service returned on December 15, but the trams could not venture past Bull Street.

This meant the trams could no longer stop at the final four stations, including Grand Central for access to Birmingham New Street.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Combined Authority said: "Following testing on the line between Bull Street and Library this week, West Midlands Metro will resume passenger services on this section of the network from tomorrow .

"We would like to apologise to customers for the recent delays in restoring these services, when issues surrounding tram availability set back our original plans.

"As a result of successful repairs to a number of vehicles and the introduction of new additions to the fleet, we are now confident that enough trams are available to deliver a sustainable service across the network.