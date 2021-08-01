M6 junction finally expected to close this weekend for major works

How the revamped junction will look.

The motorway will be shut at Junction 10 for Wolverhampton and Walsall from Friday night until the following Monday to allow work previously put off twice to finally take place.

The junction is being shut off to allow 44 metre-long steel beams to be lifted into place to form part of two new bridges as part of a £78 million revamp of the busy roundabout designed to ease congestion at the notorious bottleneck.

An ‘up and over diversion’ will be in place, meaning traffic will leave the M6 at Junction 10, funnelled over the roundabout to head back onto the motorway on he other side of the closure.

The junction will close at 8pm on Friday and reopen at 6am on Monday.