New dates set for M6 Junction 10 weekend closure

How the revamped junction will look.

Junction 10 for Walsall will be closed in both directions from 8pm on Friday, July 16 until 6am on Monday, July 19 to allow 44m-long steel bridge works to be lifted into place as part of a major revamp of the busy junction.

And "up -and-over" diversion will be in place allowing vehicles to get off at Junction 10 and get back on the other side of the roundabout but roads bosses have warned of major delays.

The work was originally planned for the first weekend of July but was called off due to “unforeseen changes to the planned delivery route for the bridge beams”.

It is part of the £78 million transformation of the notorious Walsall junction which will replace the existing 50-year-old bridges over the motorway and double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four.

Highways England Project Manager, David Reed, said: “We know this is a very busy junction and we would only close the motorway if absolutely necessary.

“There are likely to be significant delays at times and would urge anyone travelling along the M6 this weekend or in the local area to look at alternative routes if possible and to allow extra time for journeys.