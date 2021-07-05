Bus shelters unveiled in Birmingham ahead of the introduction of the Sprint rapid bus service

The new bus stop in Perry Barr. Councillor Chaman Lal and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

The shelter, on Birchfield Road in Perry Barr, is bigger than standard bus stops, features CCTV and offers easy access to buses.

The Sprint service will provide a cross-city route between Walsall and Solihull via Birmingham City Centre on the A34 and A45.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "The bus is by far the most used form of public transport in the West Midlands, and our new Sprint project represents a major investment in improving both the services and infrastructure for the many passengers who rely on the bus each day.

"It is therefore brilliant to see Sprint taking shape on the ground, with real progress now being made to get the infrastructure in place ahead of the Commonwealth Games next year."

Up to 95 of the state-of-the-art bus shelters will be installed along the route. And a new fleet of zero emission buses – including hydrogen-fuelled vehicles – also running on the cross-city bus route from May next year.

Birmingham City Council cabinet advisor Councillor Chaman Lal said: "It’s great to see that progress is being made on the A34 Sprint bus service corridor. Efficient, reliable, low carbon transport is much needed in Birmingham and will benefit residents and the travelling public well beyond the Commonwealth Games."

Sprint, Birmingham's first uninterrupted cross-city bus priority route and service, will be developed in three stages with the first stage ready in time for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. It will link key venues at the NEC, Birmingham city centre and the Alexander Stadium.

Funding for the £88 million first stage of the project includes contributions of £42 million from the West Midlands Combined Authority investment fund and £35 million from the Department for Transport.